Man found dead in home, North Little Rock police investigating as 'suspicious death'

North Little Rock police are investigating after finding 55-year-old Darryl Porter dead in his home.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, March 17 at 6:08 p.m., North Little Rock police officers responded to Chandler Street in reference to a welfare check.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased male inside the residence, later identified as 55-year-old Darryl Porter, of North Little Rock.

Porter’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The North Little Rock Police Department Investigations Unit has processed the scene and is currently interviewing potential witnesses.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, please contact Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439. All witnesses can remain anonymous.