NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police has arrested 19-year-old Afan E. Humphrey on first degree murder charges for the shooting of 19-year-old Wesley M. Everett that occurred on Dec. 29, 2018 on Pike Avenue.

Everett was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Humphrey is currently at the Pulaski County Detention Center without bond.

Everett's death was the 16th homicide in North Little Rock in 2018.