NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing NRLPD K9.

The K9 was last seen on the 9300 block of Batesville Pike. He answers to the name Breck.

Police say he is not aggressive but ask you to use caution if you see him.

If you see K9 Breck, you are urged to call your local police department or NLRPD at 501-758-1234.