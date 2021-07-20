Two arrests made after North Little Rock officer dragged 25 yards by car

Police say the officer's upper torso was hanging inside the driver side window and he was dragged approximately 20 to 25 yards before being thrown from the vehicle.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people have been arrested and charged after allegedly dragging a North Little Rock police officer 20 to 25 yards as they attempted to drive away during a traffic stop.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, an officer stop a vehicle at the Shell Gas Station on Hwy 161 on Monday afternoon for occupants not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the driver was 42-year-old Delvin Hammond and the passenger was 26-year-old Timothy Emmitt.

When the officer discovered Hammond had active arrest warrants, Delvin reportedly started driving the vehicle away.

Police say the officer reached his hand in the vehicle to try to put it into park, but Hammond continued driving despite the officer's commands to stop.

The officer's upper body was reportedly hanging inside the driver side window and he was dragged approximately 20 to 25 yards before being thrown from the vehicle, landing onto pavement with his head striking the concrete.

The vehicle continued eastbound onto I-40. Officers pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

Officers later found the vehicle at the home it was registered. Hammond and Emmitt were both taken into custody.

Hammond was charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second degree battery, and fleeing.

Emmitt was charged with solicitation to commit capital murder, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver marijuana, and possession of control substance with purpose to deliver.