At approximately 1:47 a.m., officers received a call referencing shots fired in North Little Rock where two gunshot victims were sent to a nearby hospital where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and the other being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Roderick Wesley, 45, of NLR, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say. The NLR Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the 24-hour tip line at 501-680-8439. You can remain anonymous.

This is the North Little Rock Police Departments 10th homicide for the year 2019.

More on this story as it develops.