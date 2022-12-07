Suspect leaves with nothing after bank robbery attempt, police say

Officers have identified the suspect in relation to an attempted robbery at Bank of America on Main Street.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers in North Little Rock are searching for a suspect in relation to an attempted robbery at Bank of America on Main Street.

According to reports, Ombleo John Daniels is now wanted on charges of robbery.

The suspect is an adult white male last seen wearing a black shirt and leaving the location on foot.

He did not take anything from the bank, and there were no reported injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call police at 501-680-8439. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Mr. Daniels is a person of interest in an afternoon bank robbery at the Bank of America (200 Main St). Detectives are wanting to speak with Daniels concerning the incident. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Daniels contact the NLRPD @ 501-680-8439 or Det. Coburn @ 501-771-7155. pic.twitter.com/vEaFc57rWI — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) July 12, 2022