North Little Rock police investigating Saturday night homicide

Police say 43-year-old Brodrick Patrick was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers responded to 8th and N. Beech St. around 8 p.m. Saturday in reference to someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Brodrick Patrick, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439.

This is an ongoing investigation.