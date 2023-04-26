North Little Rock police investigating threats made at Lakeview Middle School

Officers were notified that threats had been made against students at Lakewood Middle School's 7th and 8th-grade campus on April 25, 2023.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified that threats had been made against students at Lakewood Middle School's 7th and 8th-grade campus on April 25, 2023.

Upon arrival, officers gathered information and completed an incident report detailing the nature of the threats. Detectives with NLRPD were notified and have opened an investigation.

Officers are working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all students and staff across the North Little Rock School District.

The nature of the threats has not been released at this time, though officials do not believe there is an immediate threat to any school campus in North Little Rock.

Patrols have been increased in and around North Little Rock School District facilities and will continue throughout the course of the investigation.