North Little Rock Police searching for man connected to Saturday night shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Police are searching for 18-year-old Jaydan Dayjun Martin in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Martin currently has active warrants for 1st Degree Battery, two counts of Terroristic Act, and two counts of Aggravated Assault for his involvement in the incident that occurred on E. Broadway Street.

Police state that Martin should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Saturday night incident, which occurred at approximately 8:04 p.m., was described as a shooting at Variety Mart on E. Broadway Street and involved gunfire from several people.

The incident left two individuals injured with gunshot wounds. The injured parties were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene where they arrested 18-year-old Jerell Rice III for his involvement in the shooting. Rice was charged with 1st Degree Battery, two counts of Terroristic Act, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Officials urge for those that are aware of Martin's whereabouts to contact the NLRPD Tip-Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.

Police are reminding those with leads that they can remain anonymous.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.