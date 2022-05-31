Police: North Little Rock shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call at 5105 Warden Road on Tuesday in reference to someone who had been shot.

According to reports, 'an individual' walked into Chuy's Mexican Restaurant off Warden Road to seek assistance for the person who suffered the gunshot wound.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

After investigating, police found that the shooting didn't occur at Chuy's and are still working to figure out the exact location of the incident.

Detectives have been processing the scene for any evidence as well as conducting interviews.

If anyone has information regarding what may have happened, please contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.