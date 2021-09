According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a shooting occurred in North Little Rock leaving one person in critical condition.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a shooting occurred in North Little Rock leaving one person in critical condition.

Reports say that the incident happened on Forrest Glades Circle and that the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police are reportedly still searching for a suspect.

There's no other information at this moment.