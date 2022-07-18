North Little Rock Police Department investigate shooting on MacArthur Drive

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive which has led to street closures.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 3600 block of MacArthur.

According to reports, officers received a call about shots being fired from a vehicle shortly before 1:00 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two victims that had been shot. Both victims were quickly taken to the hospital with one reportedly in critical condition and the other suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Reports also stated that police believe the shooting began elsewhere and ended in a vehicle collision on MacArthur Drive.

Streets in the immediate area are currently closed and everyone is advised to seek an alternate route until further notice.

Anyone that has information regarding this situation is urged to call the tip-line at (501) 680-8439.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing but we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.