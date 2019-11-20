NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, three are injured after a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Velvet Ridge at 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers were advised two shooting victims were at a nearby gas station. Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after that, another shooting victim related to the incident was located at another hospital.

Detectives with NLRPD were notified and have initiated an investigation.

We will update this story as the investigation progresses.