Police: Investigation underway into Little Rock shooting that injured two

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday night.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two people injured.

According to reports, just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 5400 block of Alpha Street.

When they arrived they found a male and female who had been shot. The victims were both taken to the hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Williams at (501) 771-7167.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.