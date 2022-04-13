Police: Investigation underway after North Little Rock shooting leaves two injured

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured near the 500 block of Pollock Street.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pollock Street.

According to reports, the incident happened around 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, with officers arriving to the scene after receiving a 911 call.

Once police arrived to the location, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities took the two victims to the hospital and the condition of the victims isn't known at the moment.

Police are now searching for a suspect and encourage anyone with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439.