Police search for teen wanted for North Little Rock homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous teen wanted for his involvement in a homicide on May 23.

According to reports, 17-year-old Denerick Donaldson Jr. is wanted on charges of capital murder for the shooting death of a 16-year-old near Hemlock Courts Apartments on 400 Palm Street.

He is described as being 5'7" in height and weighing about 135 pounds with dark hair, and eyes. He also has a tattoo n the right side of his neck.

Anyone who has any information on where Donaldson is, should call the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or contact Detective Jones at (501) 771-7151.