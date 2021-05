The North Little Rock Police Department is searching for 36 year old, Walter Means, who has a warrant for aggravated assault.

North Little Rock Police advise that the public take caution as Means is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking that if you know the current location of Means to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.