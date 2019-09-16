NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, a woman is dead after suffering blunt force trauma.

Friday, September 13, officers responded to the 1600 block of Vine Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a medical call involving assault.

Upon arrival, officers found 62-year-old Anastacia Brewer inside a vehicle, suffering from blunt force trauma. She was transported to UAMS for treatment.

Brewer died Saturday, September 14, from her injuries.

Detectives with NLRPD are investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or call the North Little Rock Police Tip-Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is the city's 11th homicide of 2019.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues.