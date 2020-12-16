Northwest Arkansas trio lied about owning businesses to get COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors say

Melvin Stout of Fayetteville submitted a PPP loan application that falsely stated his ownership of a small business. His wife and sister-in-law face similar charges.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man pled guilty Wednesday to making false statements on a loan application to obtain money through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) created to help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife and sister-in-law face similar charges.

According to prosecutors, Melvin Stout, 40, of Fayetteville submitted a PPP loan application that falsely stated his ownership of a small business, which he alleged was eligible for PPP funds.

His application was approved, and he received $9,400 in loans from the PPP program.

Stout's wife, Tiffany Acuff, 36, and her sister Valarie Watson, 43, also pled guilty earlier this month to filing faulty applications to receive PPP loans. According to prosecutors, Acuff's application was approved, and she received $20,800. Watson also applied for $20,800 in PPP loans, but her application was declined.

All three defendants submitted falsified tax documents and business receipts, according to prosecutors.

None of the defendants owned the businesses listed in their applications.

Their sentencings will be determined at a later date. Based on their guilty pleas, each defendant's maximum penalties include imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000.