LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 16, multiple law enforcement officers with the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office responded to the 300 block of Seaton Road in rural Lonoke County for reports of a man who had driven a truck through a home.

Sheriff Staley and Deputy Armstrong arrived on the scene and found the suspect in the cab of the truck, nude, and covered in blood, sweat and shattered glass.

The suspect was given commands to get out, but refused. Tasers were used, but failed to restrain the suspect.

Sergeant Counts and Officer Harmon arrived on the scene and assisted in getting the suspect out of the truck.

Lonoke County Sheriff's Office

The suspect wrapped his arms into the steering wheel, causing deputies to fight with him for almost 10 minutes as they tried to get him out of the truck and secure him.

The suspect actively resisted and fought with the officers.

Eventually, the suspect was forced to let go of the wheel and handcuffed after another struggle.

Sheriff Staley sustained an injury to his hand from the glass. No other officers were injured, but a few suffered cuts and blood-soaked uniforms.

The suspect was identified as parolee Wesley Curtsinger.

Curtsinger was transported to the hospital and it was determined he was under the influence of mind-altering drugs.

Curtsinger faces several felony charges including multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.