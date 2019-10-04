ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A nurse remains in critical condition after a man opened fire at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center Wednesday morning.

A call came into the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department regarding the shooting around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene 3 minutes later to find a suspect already in custody by a security guard.

That suspect, identified as 23-year-old Abrian Dayquan Sabb, was reportedly a patient at the hospital earlier Wednesday morning, around 7:29 a.m. The suspect was treated, but decided to leave on his own, according to Charles E. Williams, president of Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.

Around 8:45 a.m., Sabb returned to the treatment area of the emergency department and began shooting, striking a male nurse in the .abdomen That employee underwent surgery, an is now is guarded condition. A family member says the victim has been on life support since Wednesday morning.

"What most important at this time is that we all pray for the individual who is lying in a bed right now wanting to be healed," Williams said.

Minutes after the shooting began, the suspect reportedly turned themselves into a security and was taken in for questioning by the sheriff's department. Sabb is now charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His bond was denied during a Thursday hearing.

An official with Orangeburg County told News 19 that the suspect had come in to the emergency room for mental health treatment Tuesday and was told to return Friday, because they did not have a bed available. When asked during a press conference Wednesday, Williams declined to comment on the suspect's mental state.

However, the hospital's president did comment on a statement regarding a similar incident at the hospital in previous years. He claimed that Wednesday's shooting was the first to occur on the hospital's campus.

When it comes to the hospital's security Williams discussed how the hospital has gone through training to prepare for a situation like this, and will continue to do so in the future. He also went on to say that the sheriff's department's quick response was fundamental in the incident's outcome.

"We had a response within minutes.. That is amazing teamwork," he said. "It's not something you want to experience, but I am thankful that we have people who are working and prepared in a proactive way to promote a safe environment for all the seek our care."