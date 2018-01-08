PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - An employee for the Oak Grove School District is accused of stealing more than $12,000 from the school district over a three-year period.

Crystal Faye Strom-Phillips, 33, is accused of fraudulent use of a debit card and theft of property, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

A creditor contacted the district to collect payment for an account that was turned over to collections. Strom-Phillips was the last person to pay on the account that was used to purchase items that were not bought for district use.

The State Auditor found that $12,761.68 was missing from the district over three years and that Strom-Phillips was one of the employees authorized to write checks from the account in question. The auditor advised that Strom-Phillips is likely the culprit.

After being read Miranda rights, Strom-Phillips admitted to stealing $6,000 of the missing cash and nothing more, according to a police report.

