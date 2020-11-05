LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A prosecutor has alleged that a woman charged with killing a former Arkansas lawmaker last year did it for money and to avoid arrest. Robert Dittrich, the special prosecutor assigned to the case, filed a notice with Randolph County Circuit Court in late April.

The Arkansas Times originally reported on notice filed by Dittrich stating the two motives.

According to court documents, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Rebecca O’Donnell, 49, who is charged with capital murder, abuse of corpse and evidence tampering in the killing of Sen. Linda Collins.

She has pleaded not guilty. Collins’ decomposed body was found outside her Pocahontas home last June.

