Off-duty officer recognizes stolen vehicle, suspect in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earlier today, an off-duty officer with the Little Rock Police Department, Calvin Allen, observed a tan Toyota Camry that he believed to be the reported stolen car of a family member.

Allen called 9-1-1 Communications to report the sighting and remained at the entrance of a local park the vehicle had entered.

When the stolen Camry attempted to leave, it pulled up behind Allen's vehicle near the front entrance. This was when Allen approached the driver.

While speaking with the suspect, Allen noticed the driver attempt to reach under the seat.

He then drew his weapon and identified himself as an officer with the Little Rock Police Department.

After informing 9-1-1 Communications that he had the driver at gunpoint, uniformed officers arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.

At this time, officers also located a weapon in the stolen vehicle.