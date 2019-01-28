ST. LOUIS — A number of questions remain after the accidental shooting that left a St. Louis city police officer dead.

One partial answer we do have is that the two officers connected to the shooting were not where they were supposed to be patrolling, leaving a section of the city down two men.

Nikitsha Bond has called The Grove home for nearly 25 years.

"My mom brought a house over here in '94," she said.

In her time living in her neighborhood, she's seen a drastic transformation, including a dip in crime rates. She said part of the reason it's better is because of an increase in police patrolling her street.

"It used to be a little rough around a few years back but in recent years it's much better," she said. "It's just nice to have a police presence in the area so that, in case something happens, you know they'll be there in a reasonable amount of time."

It's why she was discouraged when she learned two officers weren't where they were supposed to be last Thursday morning.

"I think it's an unfortunate incident and it actually could've been avoided if the officers were where they were supposed to be," Bond said.

St. Louis police said officer Nathaniel Hendren and another officer went to one of their homes on Dover Street in south St. Louis while on duty. Officer Katlyn Alix, who was not working, stopped by and at some point and was shot in the chest during a Russian roulette game with a revolver. She died at the hospital.

"It kind of makes you question what was going on," Bond said.

Police said that morning both officers were supposed to be patrolling in the Second District. It includes the neighborhoods of:

Botanical Gardens

Cheltenham

Clayton/Tamm

Clifton Heights

Ellendale

Forest Park

Forest Park Southeast

Franz Park

Hi-Point

Kings Oak

Lindenwood Park

McRee Town

North Hampton

Shaw

Southwest Garden

St. Louis Hills

The Hill

Tiffany

Tower Grove Park

Tower Grove South

Wilmore Park

Wydown/Skinker

portions of South Hampton.

However, they were in the First District. It's still not clear why they were at that house at all when policy requires them to be patrolling in their assigned district.

"I just feel like if you're supposed to be in one area that's where you should be patrolling," she said.

For Bond, that makes her uneasy.

"It's was an avoidable situation," she said.

5 On Your Side continues to push police for more answers about the deadly shooting. They have refused to comment any further.

5 On Your Side is still working to find out when Officer Hendren will appear in court for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges.