The Hot Springs Police Department are asking the public to avoid the downtown area until further notice after a reported shooting took place between an officer and a suspect.

The officer, identified as Jonathan Smith, is reported to be in stable condition while the suspect has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses say a heavy set man had that weapon out and fired a shot into the ground when ⁦Hot Springs police opened fire and took him down.

More on this story as it develops.