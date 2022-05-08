Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot

A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while responding to a call for service on the morning of August 6, 2022.

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022.

They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of Bentonville at the address.

During an altercation with Weidemann, he attacked the deputy and officer with a razor-edged weapon.

The suspect was shot during the altercation, and all three were transported to the hospital where they received treatment.

The officer and deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect's condition is currently unknown.

An investigation will be conducted by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division for the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers.

This will then be submitted to the Cleburne County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether both officers' use of gunfire was consistent with Arkansas laws.