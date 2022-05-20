Officer fatally shoots 40-year-old Arkansas man who pointed gun at them

Arkansas State Police said the Polk County man pointed a gun at authorities after telling them to leave. One of the officers then fatally shot him.

POLK COUNTY, Ark. — A 40-year-old Polk County man has died after being shot by a law enforcement official Thursday night, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a press release, police say the incident occurred when sheriff's deputies were entering a house in Mena for a domestic disturbance call around 10 p.m. on May 19.

Police say that Rickey Looney told authorities to leave the house and then pointed a gun at one of the three sheriff's department personnel. Looney was then shot by one of the law enforcement officers, but it's unclear who shot him.

He later died at a local hospital.

Authorities reportedly went to the house after a woman said she "accidentally shot" Looney as he tried to stop her from leaving.

The case has been turned over to the state police Criminal Investigation Division regarding the use of deadly force.

Police have not identified the officer who shot and killed Looney.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.