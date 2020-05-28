NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, an officer-involved shooting occurred at the corner of Broadway and Lynch Drive.
There is no word on injuries or causalities at this time.
THV11 has sent a crew to the scene.
More on this story as it develops.
RELATED: Faulkner County sheriff's deputy resigns after DWI arrest
RELATED: Officers identified in George Floyd death, Minneapolis mayor calls for charges
RELATED: COVID-caused isolation proves surge in central Arkansas alleged child abuse cases