Hot Spring County man wounded in officer involved shooting

Arkansas State Police and Hot Spring County Sheriffs are investigating two shooting incidents where one man was left injured.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department has asked for the help of Arkansas State Police in investigating two shooting incidents where sheriff's deputies were dispatched on reports of an armed domestic disturbance.

Both incidents happened on Saturday, one in the Perla community and the other in a south Malvern neighborhood.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. deputies were sent to a home on Perla road where a man was reported to have been involved in a fight with 48-year-old Stephen Silvas.

According to reports, when they arrived at the home, deputies saw a vehicle driven by Silvas and they began a traffic stop, which is where they discovered that he was armed.

Silvas refused to follow orders which led a deputy to deploy a taser. Deputies were then able to spot a handgun slip from Silvas' lap, he then quickly picked up the pistol and fled the scene of the traffic stop.

A deputy fired his gun at Silvas' vehicle but he still managed to get away.

Later on sheriff's deputies were able to locate Silvas near Cloud road.

Police said, Silvas had one hand behind his back and was slowly walking towards the deputies when they ordered him to show his hands. Silvas continued to move closer and ignored the orders from the deputies, which led one of them to fire their weapon which resulted in Silvas being injured.

Deputies gave emergency medical care to Silvas and he was later transported to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized.

The state police investigation into these incidents will be submitted to the Hot Spring County prosecuting attorney who will then be able to determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.