An officer-involved shooting has been reported at Shackleford Crossing around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, a call was made about a suspicious person at 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, gunfire was exchanged.

Chief Humphrey said that the suspect has been transported to a local hospital.

"From what we know at this time, he is in critical condition," Chief Humphrey said at a press conference following the shooting.

This shooting follows the announcement Saturday that no criminal charges will be filed against Officer Charles Starks for the shooting of Bradley Blackshire in February.

