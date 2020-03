HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — An officer-involved shooting has taken place on Kenwood Street in Hot Springs, police confirm.

Police said an officer engaged in gunfire with a suspect around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Both the officer and suspect were shot and have been transported to a nearby hospital.

Hot Springs police also say there is no danger to the public.

No other information has been released at this time.

