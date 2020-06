LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, North Little Rock police got called to their own substation in Rose City.

When officers arrived, a white male was in the parking lot. Police say a disturbance followed and shots were fired.

The man was shot and is now in a nearby hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured and the investigation is still ongoing. The officers involved are under administrative leave.