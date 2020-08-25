Man shot by police after allegedly approaching officer with meat cleaver

According to Arkansas State Police, the suspect was shot after allegedly approaching the officer with a meat cleaver.

PLUMERVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, officers are investigating an incident that occurred Monday, August 24th in Plumerville -- a small town just west of Morrilton.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Gentry was hospitalized after being shot by a Plumerville police officer as Gentry allegedly approached the officer with a meat cleaver.

Gentry’s wound is not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

Local police reported they had earlier encountered Gentry at a city park regarding a domestic dispute. Gentry began to fight officers and ran to a nearby residence, where he was shot.

Gentry is presently facing criminal charges of criminal mischief, fleeing, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The Plumerville Police Department has not yet released the name of the officer involved.

The Arkansas State Police will prepare an investigative case file and submit it to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is consistent with Arkansas laws.