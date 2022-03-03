Police investigating after officer shoots man in Helena-West Helena

Arkansas State Police have started investigating after a Jonesboro police officer shot and injured a Helena-West Helena man on Cherry Street Friday.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have started investigating an officer-involved shooting on Cherry Street that left one person injured in Helena-West Helena Friday.

Members of a 'multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force' were in the process of searching for a man that was spotted walking along Walnut Street while carrying a rifle on Thursday.

According to reports, authorities were searching along Cherry Street for a wanted fugitive, when they heard gunshots come from a neighboring street.

Two of the team's task force members, both of which were Jonesboro police officers, separated from the group to find where the gunshots came from.

Upon arrival, the two officers found 18-year-old Travon Brewer who was holding a rifle. Police reportedly asked Brewer to drop his weapon to which he refused and instead pointed the gun at authorities.

One of the two officers fired at Brewer, who retreated from the area but eventually collapsed near Monroe Street.

The two officers went up to Brewer and performed life-saving techniques until ambulances were able to arrive at the location.

He was transported to a hospital in Memphis where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The identity of the officer has not been released to the public. Authorities said any questions related to the officer's identity or their administrative status should be directed to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Arkansas State Police are now handling the investigation, where they will determine whether the use of deadly force by an officer was warranted and followed state laws.