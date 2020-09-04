INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's police chief reports an officer shot on the east side Thursday has died.

Officer Breann Leath, 24, was responding to a domestic incident at an apartment at 1803 Edinburge Square when she was shot.

She was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, but she did not survive.

Leath is a graduate of Southport High School, had served in the National Guard and was a mother.

She had been an officer with IMPD for two years. The mayor is asking for flags to be lowered to half-staff in her memory.

"She is the example of the type of officer we want in this department," said Chief Randal Taylor, IMPD.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding Officer Breann Leath, a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who died in the line of duty Thursday:

“Officer Leath gave her life as she answered the call of duty. Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”