HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - The Garland County Sheriff's Office is saying that two male juveniles, who are in custody, are persons of interest in a Sept. 13 shooting incident that occurred on Housley Road.

The Sheriff's Office arrested them on Friday, Sept. 21 on unrelated outstanding warrants. The individuals are currently at the Garland County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, at approximately 12:07 p.m., the Garland County Dispatch Center received a call of a female who had been shot and was laying in the road on Housley Point.

Patrol deputies arrived and found a juvenile female who had apparently been shot.

The victim was transported via LifeNet Air to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials later found the vehicle of interest, a maroon 2002 Honda with an Arkansas license plate: 649 XFL, and it has been processed as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-3660.

