Two found dead in Garland County, officials say

Officials are investigating after a deceased male and female were located inside a residence on Buxton Loop in Garland County.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on Thursday morning in reference to a deceased male and female located inside a residence on Buxton Loop.

Once officials arrived at the scene, they located the unresponsive couple and observed apparent gunshot wounds.

The Garland County Coroner’s Office arrived and pronounced both individuals deceased.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 622-2967.

