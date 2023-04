The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a homicide that occurred in the area of 18206 Frazier Pike Ave. in Little Rock on April 17, 2022.

The incident occurred in the area of 18206 Frazier Pike Ave. in Little Rock on April 17, 2022.

The victim in this incident has been identified as Robert Lee Cheeter Sr.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 340-6619 or (501) 340-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.