Officials searching for vehicle in Calhoun County homicide

CALHOUN COUNTY, Arkansas — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a vehicle in relation to a homicide that occurred in their jurisdiction.

The vehicle is described as a grey 1996 Dodge Ram single-cab pickup with a rough exterior. It may have the license plate number AHR19M.

If you know the location of this vehicle or have seen it recently, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (870) 798-2323.