When the sun sets, thieves around central Arkansas lurk, hoping you left something valuable sitting in your car. Car burglaries are common around central Arkansas, but the direction of the trendline may depend on where you live.

The Benton Police Department reports that car burglaries have increased recently, with at least 46 reported since June 1.

“We don’t want to see people being taken advantage of,” Sgt. Quinton Jackson said. “You know, people work hard for what they have, and we want them to keep that stuff.”

Jackson said, while a handful of car thieves need money to feed a drug habit, most are unwelcome opportunists.

“They want to take the easy way out, if you will,” he said. “They work harder at being a thief than they would at an actual job, you know, whenever they could probably make more money at a real job, doing the right thing.”

The Sherwood Police Department is also concerned about the number of car break-ins its residents experience. Sgt. Keith Wilson posted on Facebook that 10 people reported car break-ins on a recent Sunday. He said he has not analyzed enough data to be certain, but he fears that many of the burglars victimizing Sherwood residents have done so because they no longer feel comfortable committing crimes in neighboring North Little Rock.

On July 13, the North Little Rock Police Department reported that the number of vehicle burglaries had dropped 35 percent compared to that point in 2017. Wilson wrote that the burglaries are likely being displaced, rather than stopped.

“It does happen,” Jackson said. “We step up our extra patrols and try to make it more difficult for those individuals that are out robbing you from your vehicles. And so, I can see where it could get pushed elsewhere. Because, again, it’s, crime usually occurs because of one thing, and that’s opportunity, and we’re removing that opportunity, so they have to go elsewhere in order to find it.”

Jackson said car burglary is a cyclical crime. He noted that summer and the holiday season are the worst times of year for vehicle break-ins. Some thieves will search through parking lots, hiding in the constant motion of shoppers coming and going, but most of them prefer quiet neighborhoods after dark. There, they can test doors to see if any are unlocked, quickly rummage through the armrest and glove compartment, and take anything of value without being noticed.

Just like North Little Rock, the Sherwood and Benton police departments want everyone to help them eliminate the opportunity for a break-in.

“And usually, they’ll hit an entire neighborhood,” he added. “And so, that morning shift usually gets that, whenever people start waking up, getting ready for work—or here, pretty soon, school—they’ll find where their vehicle’s been entered.”

Benton PD is joining North Little Rock PD and many others nationwide in participating in the #9pmRoutine. It is a social media effort to remind residents every night to remove their valuables from their cars and lock their doors before they go to sleep.

“We step up our extra patrols and stuff like that, but it’s always nice to have the community to help us in, again, locking the doors, going through at night and making sure everything’s secure before turning in for the evening,” Jackson said.

© 2018 KTHV