Oklahoma man gets 12 years in prison for running guns to Mexico through Arkansas

Andrew Scott Pierson of Jay, Oklahoma was sentenced to 12 years for conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge has handed down a 12-year prison sentence to an Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels.

Andrew Scott Pierson could have been sentenced Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, to 20 years in federal prison.

The 46-year-old Jay, Oklahoma, man pleaded guilty in November.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that an Arkansas man reported receiving firearm components to process in 2017 that he recognized as counterfeit.

Federal agents traced them to a Laredo, Texas, organization smuggling the parts to Pierson in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

