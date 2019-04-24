EL DORADO, Ark — (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in the shooting death of an Oklahoma City man has been arrested in southern Arkansas.

Lt. Chris Lutman of the El Dorado Police Department said Wednesday 44-year-old Cheo McCoy was taken into custody about 11 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop in El Dorado, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Oklahoma City police say McCoy is a suspect in the Feb. 10 shooting death of 39-year-old Matt Bowens. Investigators say Bowens was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lutman says McCoy experienced medical issues and was hospitalized prior to the initial traffic stop. Lutman says McCoy was recovering Wednesday.

Lutman says no date has been set for McCoy's extradition to Oklahoma.