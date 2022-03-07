Oklahoma officer dead after attack by an inmate at a private prison

Officials say a corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said.

The attack happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation, officials said.

Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway.

The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device