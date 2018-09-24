PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Pine Bluff police are investigating on Sept. 24 after a shooting on 26th and Olive streets led to the city's 17th homicide.

Officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a gray Honda Accord in the parking lot of a business. There, they found two adult males. One was suffering serious injuries and transferred to a hospital, the other was pronounced dead on the scene. The deceased victim has been identified as 29-year-old Courtney Lane of Pine Bluff.

The Detective Office has also released an image from a surveillance camera that captured the shooting. Due to the graphic nature of the video, it is not being released at this time but a still image has been released.

The gray car within the red circle is the suspect vehicle. That photo is being released in the hopes someone will be able to identify the persons responsible for this murder.

Police are asking for witness testimony, as the streets were very busy at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the detective division on Facebook or by calling 870-730-2090.

