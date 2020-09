The Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and "as many as" three others who have been injured along the northbound lane of I-530.

The shooting took place north of Woodson Lateral Road.

State troopers responded to the scene around 8 p.m., and ASP says they are attempting to confirm the description of the car that was fleeing the scene toward Little Rock.