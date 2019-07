HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Hot Springs Police Department, 24-year-old Christopher Brock is dead after a domestic violence dispute between family members in Hot Springs.

Officers responded to a shooting on Carla Circle July 30 at 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the deceased male.

A case file is being assembled to the Prosecutor's Office for review to determine if any charges will be brought forth in the case.

