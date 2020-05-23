PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, one man is dead after an apparent shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mulberry around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in reference to a "male down."

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as 43-year-old James Williams Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is still no suspect information or motive at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below.

This is an on-going investigation. We will edit this article as the investigation continues.