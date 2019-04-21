An officer-Involved shooting reported at Shackleford Crossing around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon has left one dead.

RELATED: Little Rock police officer cleared in fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire

According to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, a call was made about a suspicious person at 2:44 p.m.

When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, gunfire was exchanged.

A Little Rock Police Department spokesperson said that the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both police officers involved in the shooting were uninjured, according to Little Rock police.

The Little Rock Police Department will conduct a criminal and internal affairs investigation, which is standard procedure that takes place following any officer-involved shooting.

In a press briefing and subsequent press release following the shooting, Little Rock police wanted to settle rumors surrounding the facts.

"In efforts to remain transparent during this critical incident, we want to release the following information," the press release states.

Little Rock Police Department Additional information regarding today's officer involved shooting.

"The two officers involved in the incident are both white males. The victim of the shooting has been pronounced deceased, and was white male."

RELATED: Mayor Scott asks Little Rock citizens to remain peaceful after officer cleared in fatal shooting

This shooting follows the announcement Friday that no criminal charges will be filed against Officer Charles Starks for the shooting of Bradley Blackshire in February.

We will update this story as it develops.