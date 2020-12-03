PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of McConnell Circle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male lying inside an apartment. The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

No suspect information is available.

This investigation is in the early stages and information will be released once it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

This is the third homicide in Pine Bluff of 2020.

